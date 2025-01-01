ISL 2024-25: MBSG Coach Molina Delivers Mixed News On Fitness Ahead Of Hyderabad Clash

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Jan 1 (IANS) As they gear up to take on former winner Hyderabad FC in the year's first match in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Thursday, Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) head coach Jose Molina provided updates on some key players, delivering some good and some not-so-good news ahead of the game at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan here.

Molina provided fitness updates on Greg Stewart and Dimitri Petratos ahead of the team's game against Hyderabad FC, informing that Stewart is in the squad for the match while they will have to wait for some more time on Petratos.

The Mariners are top of the standings, leading second-placed Bengaluru FC by two points, and have lost just one of their last ten games in the league. The Kolkata Giants are now set to enter a key phase in the season which could decide the fate of their challenge for silverware this season.

“Greg Stewart is in the squad for Hyderabad FC. He is not 100% fit but he will be with us,” Molina said on New Year's Day.“Dimitri Petratos is still recovering from his injury. We will need to wait a little bit more. Ashique is still recovering. He is not ready,” he added.

After delivering a mixed bag of positive and negative team news, Molina also shed light on Manvir Singh's availability for the Hyderabad FC game. The striker was absent from the team training as he got married last week.

“Manvir Singh is getting married, he is coming back today. Even though he hasn't been training for the last 3-4 days, I want him with the team. He will be on the bench,” Molina said.

Defender Tom Aldred also had his say on his teammates who are recovering from injuries.“Both (Dimi and Stewart) are returning to full fitness and that will be massive for us from now till the end of the season. Irrespective of whether they are fit or not, we have to keep clean sheets and work hard,” he said.

The Mariners will look to extend their lead at the top of the table against Hyderabad FC ahead of the big Kolkata derby on January 11.