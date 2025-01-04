Amid Divorce Chatter, Dhanashree-Yuzvendra Unfollow Each Other On Instagram

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 4 (IANS) Dancer-social influencer Dhanashree Verma and her cricketer-husband Yuzvendra Chahal have re-ignited divorce rumours after they unfollowed each other on the photo-sharing website Instagram.

Yuzvendra has even removed all his pictures featuring Dhanashree, who still has photographs with the cricketer despite unfollowing him.

It was in 2023, when chatter about their divorce began after Dhanashree removed 'Chahal' from her name on Instagram. Earlier, Yuzvendra had shared a cryptic Instagram story that read, "New life loading."

Dhanashree and Yuzvendra got engaged in 2020, and got married in December 2020, in a private ceremony in Gurugram, Haryana.

The 28-year-old dancer, Dhanashree is known for her fusion dance performances that blend traditional Indian dance forms with contemporary styles.

According to reports, the two had met in 2019, when the dancer was working as a choreographer for the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Royal Challengers Bangalore, for which Yuzvendra played as a spinner. It was after that, when the two started dating.

She gained the spotlight after she choreographed the dance sequence for the song "Vaathi Coming" in the Tamil 2021 film“Master' directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film stars Vijay in the lead role as the protagonist and Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist.

Dhanashree was seen as a finalist in the eleventh edition of“Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa”, which was judged by Arshad Warsi, Farah Khan and Malaika Arora. Manisha Rani and her professional partner Ashutosh Pawar were announced as the winners.

Talking about Chahal, 34, he plays for the Indian cricket team in white ball cricket as a leg spin bowler. He also plays for Haryana in domestic cricket and Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League. He is a right-arm leg break bowler. Chahal was the second player and first Indian to take a 6 wicket haul in T20I history. He is a former chess player and represented India internationally in chess.