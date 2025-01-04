(MENAFN)

Over the previous day, 148 battles have been reported along the frontlines, with Russian being most severe in the Kursk and Pokrovsk areas. According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of Ukraine's says as much.





The most recent report states that Russian forces used 11 missiles and 95 guided bombs in four missile attacks and 64 against Defense Forces positions and Ukrainian villages yesterday.





In addition, the invaders conducted nearly 5,000 artillery strikes, 230 of which utilized multiple rocket launchers, and launched 2,257 kamikaze drones.





Hremiachka, Khotiivka, Semenivka, Popivka, Oleksandrivka, Zhuravka, Mykolaivka, Sloviansk, Zelene Pole, Hrodivka, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Pokrovsk, Novoandriivka, Novopil, Kostiantynopil, Vilne Pole, Piatykhatky, Shcherbaky, Lobkove, Novodanylivka, and Stepnohirsk were among the areas hit by Russian aircraft.





In the last day, four Russian personnel and equipment clusters, a command and observation post, and an air defense system were struck by Ukrainian aviation, missile, and artillery forces.



