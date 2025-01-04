Ukrainian forces down 34 Shahed drones, destroy 47 imitation UAVs in ongoing air defense efforts

(MENAFN)

An additional 47 imitation drones were lost locally, and 34 Russian Shahed attack drones and other drones were shot down by the Ukrainian Defense Forces. The Air Force of the of Ukraine confirmed this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.





The Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces used aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups to repel the air onslaught.





In the provinces of Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipro, Odesa, and Mykolaiv, 34 Shahed attack UAVs and other drones had been reported downed as of 9:00.





47 enemy imitator drones were destroyed in the region (without causing any harm) as a result of the Defense Forces' aggressive counteraction.



“However, the downed UAVs caused damage in Chernihiv and Sumy regions - private houses were damaged. The victims are being provided with assistance,” the Air Force said.



As Ukrinform stated, in only the first three days of 2025, Russia used over 300 assault drones and mostly 20 missiles against Ukraine.



MENAFN04012025000045016953ID1109054283