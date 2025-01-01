Major League Baseball's“Lenny” Randle, The Most Interesting Man In Baseball Passes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

As Baseball Ambassador, Education and Community Advocate, He Impacted Lives

LOS ANGELES, SD, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With heavy hearts the Randle family announces the passing of its beloved husband, father, brother, uncle and grandfather, Leonard Shenoff“Lenny” Randle, on Sunday, December 29, 2024 at the age of 75 in Murrieta, California. Randle was born to Isaac and Ethel Randle in Long Beach, California in 1949, and raised in Compton, CA, in a household that valued education. Randle was one of nine children.Lenny was captain of both the baseball and football teams at Centennial High School in Compton. Though drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 1967 Major League Baseball draft, he chose to attend Arizona State University (ASU). He was a receiver and return specialist for the football team and played second base for the ASU Sun Devils baseball team which claimed the 1969 NCAA Championship. Lenny graduated with a bachelor's degree, September 14, 1973. He was inducted into the ASU Hall of Fame for football and baseball in 1980. Lenny was selected in the first round, 10th pick overall, in the 1970 MLB draft by the Washington Senators and spent time in 1970 through 1973 with the Denver Bears, Washington Senators, Texas Rangers (when the Senators moved to Texas) and the Spokane Indians. His breakthrough season came in 1974 when he batted .302 with 26 stolen bases and 65 runs scored, splitting time at second base, third base and in the outfield. He credited Billy Martin for honing his ability to play eight different positions. That year, he was nominated as MVP for the American League Texas Rangers.Randle's 12-year major league career also included stints with the New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, Pittsburgh Pirates, New York Yankees, Seattle Mariners and Chicago Cubs. In 1977 he batted .304 and was named MVP of the New York Mets. Over his 12-year major league career Randle played in 1138 games, batted .257 with 27 home runs, 488 runs scored and 322 RBI.In 1983 he became the first American Major League player to play baseball in Italy and instantly became a cult hero. 60 Minutes sent a crew to Italy to see him play. He held the record for the longest home run in the Italian Serie-A1 league, most home runs and singles hit in a three-game series and the most hits in a three-game series. Following his time in Italy, he played with the St. Petersburg Pelicans on the Senior Professional Baseball Association.Lenny was universally loved for his energy, speed and creativity on the field (i.e., once trying to blow a bunt foul). And, he was truly considered a Renaissance man off the field. He spoke five languages fluently, was a black-belt in karate, a soul singer who made collectible records, a stand-up comedian, authored a book Student of the Game, designed a shoe and handbag line, spent time as an international baseball scout, and even was an actor in the movie Talent of The Game starring Edward James Olmos. Though he remained an ambassador for the game, by hosting baseball clinics and academies in the U.S and internationally, he never stopped promoting the transformative power of education in his own community and beyond.Fifteen-year MLB veteran Hubie Brooks, who grew up in Compton eight years behind Randle, credits Lenny with forging his future, saying,“Lenny was certainly one of a kind and full of kindness. There was no one like him. He opened the door for us and showed us what kind of life there was in college and beyond. He showed us what was possible.”Randle was preceded in death by parents Issac and Ethel, brothers Raymond and Herman. He is survived by his wife Linda Randle, his three sons, Kumasi, Ahmad and Bradley; three grandchildren Aniyah, Bryce and Cayson Randle; sisters Rebecca Osborne, Ruthie Downs, Barbara Edney and Theresa Price; brothers Ronald Randle and Clyde Williams, and several nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements are pending.Statement from the Randle Family:“The one, the only. Lenny was the world to us and he lit up the world. From the Pope to the President - he dined with them all. From laughter to love, he was a full course of life in one man. He has impacted so many lives from Compton to Arizona, to New York to Texas, to Italy, Spain and Japan, to all over the world.He was an amazing teammate – we know because we are hearing from them now how impactful he was. He even turned football players into baseball players at ASU. That“he inspired grown men to 2-year-old babies”, that“being in his presence was pure joy”,“he was an angel in human form”, they are citing his catch phrase,“stay blessed with no stress.” It brings us great comfort to know that Lenny's spirit has touched so many.”

