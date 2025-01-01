The Urology Care Foundation is Highlighting the Hidden Hazards This Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALTIMORE, Jan. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Urology Care Foundation is sounding the alarm and highlighting hidden hazards this Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month. Firefighters face significant risks both on and off the job. While the daily physical dangers-burns, heat exhaustion and chemical exposure-are well-known, research highlights the long-term risks of cancer, including urologic cancers, for those in the fire service.

Firefighters have a higher risk of dying from cancer than the general U.S. population. The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) says firefighters have a 9% higher chance of cancer diagnosis and a 14% higher chance of cancer-related deaths due to job-related exposures.

"Repeated exposures via inhalation or direct contact with toxic chemicals puts firefighters at an increased risk of bladder cancer as those toxins wind up in the urine,” said Kyle A. Richards, MD, FACS, a urologist from the University of Wisconsin trained in urologic oncology.“The first sign of bladder cancer is blood in the urine, so don't delay in getting that checked out!"

Urologic cancers include bladder, kidney, prostate and testicular cancers. Symptoms vary but may include blood in the urine, back pain or changes in urinary habits. Speaking with your health care team is essential to protecting your health. In addition to following standard safety protocols during and after fires, firefighters can take proactive measures to safeguard their wellbeing. Make sure to inform your health care provider about your firefighting history, as this may prompt recommendations for specific cancer screenings and ensure early detection of potential issues.

"You've probably been told at some point to not ignore symptoms and to listen to your health care provider. I'm telling you now that one of the reasons I'm still here is because I took that advice," said firefighter and bladder cancer survivor Jogn Steuck.

Firefighters are not alone. Other jobs like hairdressers, machinists, printers, painters and truck drivers are also at high risk for urologic cancer due to similar risk factors. Learn more about urologic cancers on our website .

The Urology Care Foundation is pleased to present a special issue of UrologyHealth extra® for Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month. The focus is helping the firefighter community learn more about the high risk of urologic cancers. To learn more about this special issue coming soon, visit UrologyHealth.org/Firefighter

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology, and has more than 23,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy.

About the Urology Care Foundation: The Urology Care Foundation is the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation, and the official foundation of the American Urological Association. Partnering with physicians, researchers, healthcare professionals, patients, caregivers, families and the public, the Foundation supports and improves urologic clinical care by funding research, developing patient education and pursuing philanthropic support. To learn more about the Urology Care Foundation and its programs visit:

