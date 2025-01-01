Traffic Violations: Mumbai Police Collects ₹89 Lakh In Fines During New Year Celebration

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Mumbai traffic on New Year's Eve collected a staggering ₹89 lakh from issuing challans as they kept a close watch on people breaking rules on the roads amid the New Year celebrations, reported the news portal NDTV on January 1.



| Massive traffic jam at India Gate as Delhi ushers in new year | Watch

Mumbai traffic police on Tuesday issued a total of 17,800 e-challans as Mumbai celebrated the welcoming of 2025, as per the news report. The police also made a list of different offences under which they fined the drivers.

The report mentions 2,893 cases of obstructing the flow of traffic, 1,923 cases of people riding without a helmet, 1,731 instances of jumping traffic signals, and 1,976 cases of refusal to ply public transport vehicles.

The police also mentioned that speed limit violations in the city attracted 842 challans and driving without a seatbelt added another 432 more to it, as per the report.



| Happy New Year 2025 LIVE: Devendra Fadnavis greets school kids in Gadchiroli

Drunk drivers contributed to 153 challans issued on New Year's Eve, and additionally, 109 challans were for people using phones while driving. Triple riding attracted 123 challans, and driving on the wrong side led to 40 challans yesterday. Two challans were also issued for dangerous driving on December 31.

The total amount of the challans issued was ₹89,19,750, reported the news portal.



| New Year: Mumbai's CST station welcomes 2025 in unique style | Watch video

According to earlier media reports, Mumbai police said that eight Additional Commissioners, 29 Deputy Commissioners, 53 Assistant Commissioners, 2184 Inspectors and more than 12,000 constables will be on duty on the streets of Mumbai to ensure a fun but safe celebration of the New Year 2025.

On December 31, multiple checkpoints had been set up to catch drunk drivers and step up patrolling in crowded areas. Other major cities police like that of Delhi and Bengaluru also made arrangements to ensure safety on roads and identify drunk drivers and miscreants, according to the report.