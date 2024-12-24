Betfury X Pancakeswap Partnership: $20K BFG Syrup Pool, $50K Trading Competition & More

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Curaçao, Fergusonweg, December 24th, 2024, Chainwire

BetFury transferred $750,000 of liquidity to PancakeSwap, making the leading DEX the primary liquidity holder for BFG tokens. This collaboration introduces the BFG-CAKE Syrup Pool, a time-limited Trading Competition, CAKE integration in BetFury Futures, and more. Additionally, BetFury has launched a special CAKE Staking Pool exclusively for new users, accessible with a unique promo code provided in this article.

BetFury & PancakeSwap collaboration

Two projects from diverse niches have united with one goal: to offer new crypto-earning opportunities. The projects have a shared vision: bridging the gap between gaming enthusiasts and crypto traders. BetFury is connected to DeFi: it offers a wide range of crypto features like Crypto Staking with up to 60% APR and Futures , which has expanded with the CAKE token integration.

$20,000 BFG-CAKE Syrup Pool | New way to earn BFG

Cakes are even sweeter with syrup, especially when served generously. That's why the BFG Syrup Pool offers a whopping $20,000 total capacity. PancakeSwap users can stake CAKE for 90 days to earn BFG tokens, with over 20% APR based on the number of participants. The only limit is up to 100 CAKE per wallet.





The next step: with access to over 8,000 slots, 20 exclusive in-house games, and bets across 50+ sports categories. By holding just 100 BFG, users can unlock BFG Staking rewards in BTC, ETH, USDT, BNB, and TRX-maximizing crypto-earning potential.

$50,000 Trading Competition | Leaderboard & extra rewards

The Trading Competition marks the second phase of the collaboration. With a $50,000 prize pool in USDT and BFG tokens, BetFury invites all traders of the BFG-CAKE pair to compete. A leaderboard featuring the top 15 winners will be revealed at the end, while 15-20 randomly chosen participants will receive bonus rewards. The competition runs for 20 days only, from December 24 to January 12.

Exclusive CAKE Staking Pool for New Users on BetFury

BetFury is excited to launch the exclusive CAKE Staking Pool, offering up to 40% APR. This pool is tailored for new users who can access it using the BFCAKE code . The CAKE Staking Pool has already started and is available for 7 days on the BetFury platform. During this period, participants can earn BFG on PancakeSwap and CAKE on BetFury, boosting their crypto holdings and gaining an edge in the Trading Competition.







About BetFury

BetFury is a trusted crypto and entertainment ecosystem that has been at the forefront of iGaming, crypto-earning features, and sports betting for over five years. With a global community of over 3 million registered users, BetFury offers a wide array of competitive products, including original games with up to 99.28% RTP, BFG Staking, Crypto Staking, NFT Lootboxes, an Affiliate Program, and more.

To enhance user experience, BetFury also features a Telegram Bot that boosts crypto rewards and ensures quick, seamless access to the platform. Adding to its appeal is a lucrative Referral Program, where referrers can earn up to $1,500 in bonuses and a 30% commission from their referrals' activity, with the option to share rewards.