Kuwait Amir Patronizes Closing Ceremony Of Arabian Gulf Cup

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 3 (KUNA) -- The closing ceremony and final match of the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup (Khaleeji Zain 26) will be held under the patronage of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber and in the presence of His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

The closing ceremony will take place at 7:00 pm on Saturday and the final match will be played by the national soccer teams of Oman and Bahrain at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium. (end)

mt









MENAFN03012025000071011013ID1109051552