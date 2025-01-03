Kuwait Amir Patronizes Closing Ceremony Of Arabian Gulf Cup
KUWAIT, Jan 3 (KUNA) -- The closing ceremony and final match of the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup (Khaleeji Zain 26) will be held under the patronage of His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and in the presence of His Highness the crown prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.
The closing ceremony will take place at 7:00 pm on Saturday and the final match will be played by the national soccer teams of Oman and Bahrain at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium. (end)
