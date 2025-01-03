China's Homemade C919 Jet Takes To Global Skies

(MENAFN- Asia Times) China's self-developed C919 narrow-body passenger jet has been deployed for regular flights between Shanghai and Hong Kong since the beginning of 2025, the first step toward entering global skies and competing with and Airbus for international markets.

Flight MU721, carrying 157 passengers, took off from Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport at 8:21 am on January 1, marking the indigenously-assembled aircraft's first overseas flight. In China, flight routes between Chinese cities and Hong Kong are categorized as“international.”

The opening of the MU721 route makes Hong Kong the ninth city where China Eastern Airlines regularly operates C919 commercial flights and the first city outside the Chinese mainland.

Wang Yanan, chief editor of the Beijing-based Aerospace Knowledge magazine, told the Communist Party-run Global Times that the new service provides opportunities for users in foreign countries to know more about the C919's performance as Hong Kong is an important transport hub in the world.

Yang Yang, deputy general manager of the state-owned Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (Comac)'s marketing center, said the company aims for European certification for the C919 in 2025 and plans to deploy the aircraft for use in commercial flights between China and Southeast Asia in 2026.

“We hope to increase the operational deployment of C919 aircraft within China, to thoroughly identify any potential issues before expanding to Southeast Asia,” Yang said.

Comac showcased its ARJ21 and C919 at the Singapore Airshow last February. Indonesia's TransNusa started using the ARJ21 in a Manado-Guangzhou flight last October and was reportedly considering using the C919 in the future.