Police Positively Identify Driver Of Exploded Tesla Cybertruck

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Officials have positively identified the person found dead inside the Cybertruck that exploded outside the International Hotel in Las Vegas as a US soldier from Colorado, while the FBI said it was not yet clear if the blast was an act of terrorism.

The Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said it had so far found no definitive between the New Year's Day New Orleans truck attack that killed 15 people and the Cybertruck explosion in Las Vegas later on the same day, which left seven people with minor injuries.

The Cybertruck driver was identified as Matthew Livelsberger, an active-duty Army soldier from Colorado Springs, and police said he acted alone.

Livelsberger killed himself with a gunshot to the mouth, police said, citing a report from the Clark County Coroner/Medical Examiner, according to a post on X by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Livelsberger was inside the vehicle when gasoline canisters and large firework mortars in the truck bed exploded, police said.

Police previously had told a press conference they believed the person found in the truck was Livelsberger, but because the body was burned beyond recognition, investigators were awaiting confirmation from DNA evidence and medical records.

Livelsberger shot himself just before explosives in the vehicle were detonated, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill told reporters. A handgun was found at his feet.

It was one of two semi-automatic handguns found in the Cybertruck, both of which were lawfully purchased by Livelsberger on December 30.

Law enforcement also found military identification, a passport, an iPhone and credit cards in the truck.

Livelsberger was assigned to the Army Special Operations Command and was on approved leave at the time of his death, an Army official said.

The Army Special Operations Command would not comment on an ongoing investigation, a spokesperson said.

A US official told Reuters that Livelsberger had been awarded a Bronze Star for valour and an Army commendation for valour, along with a Combat Infantryman Badge.

He completed five combat deployments to Afghanistan, the official said.

A close relative of Livelsberger, who asked that his name not be used because he did not want to be publicly linked to the suspect, told Reuters that Livelsberger had always wanted to be an“Army soldier, in Special Forces, even as a little kid. And when he achieved that, he was a soldier's soldier”.

Livelsberger was a supporter of President-elect Donald Trump throughout the Republican's political career, seeing him as someone who loves the military, the relative told Reuters.“He thought Trump was the greatest thing in the world.”

Videos taken by witnesses inside and outside the Las Vegas hotel showed the Cybertruck, an electric vehicle with a distinctive angular design, exploding and flames pouring out of it, as it sat in front of the hotel around 8.40am local time (1640 GMT) on Wednesday.

A Trump spokesperson did not return a request for comment on Thursday.

The Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas is part of the Trump Organisation, the company of Donald Trump, who will return to the White House on January 20.

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk was a key backer of Trump in his 2024 presidential campaign and is also an adviser to the incoming president.

“It's not lost on us that it's in front of the Trump building, that it's a Tesla vehicle, but we don't have information at this point that definitively tells us or suggests it was because of this particular ideology, or...any of the reasoning behind it,” McMahill, of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, said.

