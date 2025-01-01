Sandeep Dikshit Calls Kejriwal 'Sanghi' Over Letter To RSS Chief

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 1 (IANS) leader Sandeep Dikshit on Wednesday slammed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal for writing a letter to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, labelling him as a "Sanghi."

Kejriwal's letter to the RSS chief raised questions about BJP's recent actions. He asked whether the RSS supports the BJP's alleged wrongdoing, including vote-buying through open distribution of money and large-scale deletion of Dalits and Purvanchali votes from voter lists.

"Doesn't the RSS feel that the BJP is weakening democracy?" Kejriwal questioned.

Reacting sharply to this, Dikshit told IANS, "I don't understand the relevance of this letter. A person complaining to his own people or writing to his own people shows his connections. We have always said that Kejriwal has a connection with the Sangh. For this, we use the term 'Sanghi'."

Dikshit added that no Congress leader or any leader opposing the RSS' ideology would write such a letter.

"If one has an issue, they should write to the BJP, not the Sangh. The need to write to the RSS arises because he has always seen the 'Sangh' standing with him. It's well known that during the anti-corruption movement, the Sangh supported it entirely. Today, the real colour of Kejriwal has come out," Dikshit said.

The Congress leader also criticised BJP Delhi State President Virendra Sachdeva's recent letter to Kejriwal, in which the latter accused the AAP leader of lying, making false promises, and playing with the sentiments of women, elderly, and religious people.

"The Congress party, especially I, have raised several questions about AAP and Kejriwal, but he has never responded. Writing any letter to Kejriwal or challenging him for a debate is pointless as he always avoids situations where he has to face the truth," Dikshit said.

Dikshit also responded to Chief Minister Atishi's letter to Delhi L-G V.K. Saxena over alleged demolition of multiple religious structures in Delhi.

"If the L-G says there is nothing like this, it proves that the Chief Minister is not aware of the facts. She misrepresents the L-G and the Government of India and engages in false politics," Dikshit remarked.

"The Government of India and the Delhi government will only work together when Kejriwal leaves the administration. The main hindrance in Delhi's development is Kejriwal himself," he said.

Dikshit further alleged that the AAP government is apprehensive about losing the upcoming elections.

"Why are they writing letters to each other? They should have a face-to-face debate. When the ruling party announces schemes and fails to implement them, it proves that they were false promises with no intention of execution," he concluded.