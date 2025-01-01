The Importance Of Investment Over Savings: A Roadmap To Wealth

ADVERTISEMENT

Why Investments Matter in Combatting Inflation

Inflation erodes money's value over time, making investments crucial to safeguarding and growing your wealth. A typical savings account provides a meager 3-4% return, while insurance products may yield around 8%. After twenty years, this five lakh rupees would grow to approximately 23 lakhs. However, investing in assets like gold or equities can yield significantly higher returns. Historical data indicates that an investment in gold, which historically returns around 11% compounded annually, would transform your five lakh rupees into approximately 40 lakhs after twenty years. If you invest in equities at an 18% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), that same five lakh investment could balloon to over one crore and 36 lakhs in two decades.



The Reality of Real Estate Investments



Real estate has traditionally been viewed as a solid investment option, providing returns of about 15-20% CAGR. However, it's crucial to approach this market with realism. A five lakh rupee investment doubling to two crores may seem appealing, but projecting such massive growth over the next 20 years may not be feasible.



Choosing the Right Investments



Navigating the complex world of investments requires careful deliberation. Fixed deposits, gold, and insurance are safer options but should not be the sole focus. In modern finance, equities and mutual funds are often highlighted as prime investment vehicles, promising higher returns if approached with discipline and a clear strategy.

Conclusion

Investing Wisely is the Key In summary, while saving money is a fundamental financial practice, it is not enough on its own. Investing wisely becomes increasingly important in the face of inflation and eroding purchasing power. Individuals must prioritize careful investment strategies over mere saving to achieve long-term wealth. By adopting a disciplined investment approach rather than a speculation-driven mindset, individuals can navigate the path to financial prosperity.



Learn from the insights of @Irshad Mushtaq, Writer, Investor, Entrepreneur & Founder of M I Securities!

