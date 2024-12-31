Zelensky Honors 475 National Guard Members, Police Officers, Rescuers, Border Guards

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has presented state awards to 475 members of the National Guard of Ukraine, the National Police, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

The decree to that effect, No. 890/2024 of December 31, 2024, has been published on the website of the head of state, Ukrinform reports.

The document states that the awards recognize personal courage in defending Ukraine's and territorial integrity, as well as dedicated service to the Ukrainian people.

Honorees received various decorations, including Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytsky (second and third classes), Orders of Danylo Halytsky, Orders "For Courage" (second and third classes), Medals "For Military Service to Ukraine", Medals "Defender of the Fatherland", Medals "For a Saved Life", and Medals "For Impeccable Service."

