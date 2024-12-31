Israel Confirms Killing Of Hamas Commander Abd Al-Hadi Sabah, Leader Of Oct 7 Kibbutz Nir Oz Attack

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Tuesday (local time) confirmed the killing of Hamas' Nukhba Platoon commander, Abd al-Hadi Sabah, in a recent drone strike.

As per the IDF, Sabah had led the attack on Kibbutz Nir Oz during the October 7, 2023, massacre.

The Nukhba Platoon commander in Hamas' Western Khan Yunis Battalion was eliminated in the Khan Yunis area of southern Gaza, the IDF added in its statement.

"Abd al-Hadi Sabah, a Nukhba Platoon Commander in the Western Khan Yunis Battalion was eliminated in an intelligence-based IDF and ISA strike," the IDF wrote on X.

They also added," Abd al-Hadi Sabah--who operated from a shelter in the Humanitarian Area in Khan Yunis--was one of the leaders of the infiltration into Kibbutz Nir Oz during the murderous October 7 Massacre. Sabah also led and advanced numerous terrorist attacks against IDF troops throughout the current war. The IDF and ISA will continue to operate against all of the terrorists who took part in the murderous October 7 Massacre."

Earlier, the IDF reported that its units, working with the Shin Bet (Israel's General Security Service), eliminated 14 Hamas terrorists, six of whom had participated in the October 7 massacre. These operations were carried out as part of the IDF's 162nd "Steel" Division's ongoing activity in the Gaza Strip.

The 162nd Division operated in the areas of Jabalia and Beit Lahia, as part of the joint activity of the IDF and Shin Bet to locate and eliminate terrorists who took part in the October 7 attack.

On October 7 last year, Hamas launched a massive terror attack on Israel, killing over 1,200 people and taking more than 250 hostages. Around 100 hostages remain in captivity, with many feared dead.

In response, Israel launched a strong counteroffensive targeting Hamas units in Gaza. However, the Israeli operation has resulted in over 45,000 Palestinian casualties in Gaza. The mounting civilian toll has raised global concerns and increased calls for a ceasefire.

The conflict has escalated further, with Houthi rebels from Yemen and Hezbollah from Lebanon--both considered Iran's proxies--intensifying their offensives against Israel, compelling Tel Aviv to engage in a multi-front war. (ANI)