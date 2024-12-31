Pune Weather Forecast And AQI Today On January 1, 2025: Warm Start At 18.42 °C., Find Out The Complete Weather Forecast
Date
12/31/2024 9:00:39 PM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Pune recorded 25.21 °C on January 1, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 18.42 °C and 29.9 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 44% with a wind speed of 44 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:06 AM and will set at 06:09 PM
Pune AQI Today:As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0, which indicates . Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.
Looking ahead to tomorrow, Thursday, January 2, 2025, Pune is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 18.56 °C and a maximum of 31.64 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 33%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD's forecast.
Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.
Weather prediction in Pune for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.
Pune Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
| January 2, 2025
| 25.21
| Sky is clear
| January 3, 2025
| 27.63
| Few clouds
| January 4, 2025
| 27.61
| Broken clouds
| January 5, 2025
| 27.44
| Overcast clouds
| January 6, 2025
| 27.89
| Broken clouds
| January 7, 2025
| 27.50
| Sky is clear
| January 8, 2025
| 26.17
| Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on January 1, 2025
Also Read
CityTemperature (°C)Sky
| Mumbai
| 26.95 °C
| Sky is clear
| Kolkata
| 19.27 °C
| Sky is clear
| Chennai
| 26.63 °C
| Light rain
| Bengaluru
| 24.24 °C
| Broken clouds
| Hyderabad
| 24.84 °C
| Broken clouds
| Ahmedabad
| 23.82 °C
| Sky is clear
| Delhi
| 15.99 °C
| Few clouds
| Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 31, 2024: Warm start at 19.06 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.
MENAFN31122024007365015876ID1109045891
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.