(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GENEVA, Jan 1 (NNN-XINHUA) – The Israeli relentless on hospitals in Gaza, have pushed the region's healthcare system to“the brink of total collapse,” causing“catastrophic effect” on Palestinians' access to and medical care, said a report released yesterday, by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

“It is essential that there be independent, thorough and transparent investigations, of all of these incidents, and full accountability for all violations of international humanitarian and human rights law, which have taken place,” said UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk.

The attacks, documented between Oct 12, 2023, and June 30, 2024, raise serious concerns about the Israeli regime's compliance with international law, the report said, adding that, widespread destruction of Gaza's healthcare infrastructure resulted in significant loss of life among patients, medical staff, and civilians, deepening the humanitarian crisis.

In most cases, Zionist Israel claimed Palestinian armed groups misused hospitals for military purposes. However, the report described these allegations as“vague and broad,” with insufficient evidence provided. In some cases, the accusations appeared“contradicted by publicly available information.”

“The protection of hospitals, during warfare is paramount, and must be respected by all sides, at all times,” said Turk.– NNN-XINHUA