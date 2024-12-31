International Donors Allocate Over $780M To Restore Ukraine's Infrastructure In 2024

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In 2024, international organizations directed more than USD 780 million to restore and modernize infrastructure in Ukrainian communities.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Communities and Territories Development First Deputy Aliona Shkrum, summarizing the annual performance, an Ukrinform correspondent reports, referring to the ministry's press service .

With the support of the World Bank, Ukraine implemented USD 528.2 million worth of projects. In particular, a total of USD 326.6 million was provided under the Second Urban Infrastructure Project, and USD 201.6 million was directed to increase the energy efficiency of heat supply.

The above projects helped 11 communities to replace water supply, wastewater and solid waste management systems, as well as acquire high-quality laboratory equipment and special-purpose vehicles.

Seven communities renovated 105 kilometers of heat supply systems, built four cogeneration and thermal power plants, assembled 62 boiler facilities, and installed 1,046 customized heat supply stations. Therefore, more than 226,000 citizens gained access to the heat supply services of a better quality.

Meanwhile, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) directed USD 200 million to develop municipal infrastructure across 12 communities and EUR 50 million to restore social and critical infrastructure across 157 communities in Ukraine.

In 2025, large-scale thermal modernization measures are expected to be implemented in public buildings. Eighty-seven projects from 42 communities have already been processed, totaling more than UAH 3.8 billion.

Critical infrastructure enterprises from frontline communities will also receive extended assistance to acquire special-purpose equipment in 2025.

A reminder that the Ukrainian Communities and Territories Development Ministry raised more than USD 1.115 billion for recovery and development projects in 2024.