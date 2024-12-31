Hope 2025 Will Not Be As Eventful For Me As 2024: CM

“2024 has been one hell of a year, when it was good it was amazing & when it was bad it really sucked. 2025 please go easier on my poor heart,” Abdullah posted on his X handle.

Abdullah was referring to his mixed electoral fortunes in 2024, which saw him lose the Lok Sabha from the Baramulla seat only to bounce back and lead his National to a win in the Assembly elections.

He went on to become the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir for the second time.

Abdullah also posted a short clip of a bonfire and extended his good wishes to the people.

“Here's wishing all of you a happy, peaceful & healthy 2025. May the flames of this bonfire fill your lives with the warmth of love & happiness,” he added.

