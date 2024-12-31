Learn And Play® Montessori School Announces January Opening Of San Carlos Campus

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Learn And Play® Montessori School will open its San Carlos campus in January 2025, offering Montessori + STEM programs.

- Kiran GrewalSAN CARLOS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Learn And Play® Montessori School, a leader in early childhood education in the San Francisco Bay Area, is delighted to announce the upcoming January 2025 opening of its newest campus in San Carlos , California. Located at 510 Laurel St., San Carlos, California, the campus will offer innovative daycare , preschool , and kindergarten programs that integrate Montessori principles with STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) learning. Enrollment is now open, and families are encouraged to book campus tours and secure spots for their children.Kiran Grewal, Co-Founder of Learn And Play® Montessori, shared her excitement about the expansion: "San Carlos is a vibrant community, and we are thrilled to bring our Montessori plus STEM methodology to families in the area. Our program is designed to inspire a lifelong love of learning while equipping children with the foundational skills they need to thrive academically and personally. We can't wait to welcome young learners to this dynamic and nurturing environment."Interested parents or guardians can learn more at . The San Carlos campus offers a unique educational experience that begins with daycare and proceeds up to kindergarten. The daycare program provides a secure and stimulating environment where children engage in age-appropriate STEM activities and practical life exercises. For preschool and kindergarten-aged children, the curriculum blends hands-on learning with structured exploration, fostering critical thinking, creativity, and independence. Parents can feel confident knowing their children are building essential skills in math, science, language, and the arts, all while developing a strong passion for discovery.Situated in the heart of San Carlos, this new campus reflects the community's emphasis on quality education and a family-oriented lifestyle. Known for its charming suburban atmosphere and rich history, San Carlos provides the perfect backdrop for children to explore and grow. Families can enjoy nearby attractions such as the Hiller Aviation Museum and Edgewood Park, seamlessly connecting education with outdoor exploration and local culture. The program encourages learning both at the school, at home, and around the many amenities of the San Carlos area.Learn And Play Montessori invites families to tour the campus, meet the dedicated educators, and experience the thoughtfully designed classrooms firsthand. Parents can also explore options for after-school programs that extend learning opportunities beyond the regular school day, including activities that emphasize STEM and creative problem-solving.Daycare ( ) plays a vital role in supporting dual-income households, enabling both parents to pursue their careers while ensuring their children receive high-quality care and education. For families balancing work and childcare, this dual benefit offers peace of mind, knowing that their child is developing essential social, cognitive, and emotional skills under the guidance of experienced educators.ABOUT LEARN AND PLAY® MONTESSORI SCHOOLLearn And Play® Montessori School ( is an early childhood education company focused on expanding its Montessori + STEMTM preschools and curriculum. Founded in 2008, the mission at Learn And Play® Montessori School is to inspire children to become self-confident and motivated individuals, providing opportunities for each child to reach their highest potential. Offerings include daycare, childcare, preschool, PreK, TK, kindergarten and after-school education in Fremont, Danville, and Dublin, California, with a passion for combining Montessori + STEMTM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math).

