Non-Profit Heart N Hands Expands Reach Again With New Chapter In Dallas, Texas

Ruth Samuels is the Chapter Lead of the new Heart N Hands Dallas.

Essence Harris Banks, Founder and President of Heart N Hands.

Heart N Hands promotes heart awareness!

Heart N Hands Dallas will offer programs and services, including educational sessions, and resources on heart health, prevention, wellness, and more.

- - Ruth Samuels, Chapter Lead for Heart N Hands DallasDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Heart N Hands , a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to educating young girls about Heart Health and Heart Disease Prevention, is proud to announce the launch of its newest chapter in Dallas, Texas.This expansion marks another significant milestone in Heart N Hands' mission to extend its reach and impact in serving young girls and their families nationwide.Based originally in New Orleans, Louisiana, the organization first expanded with chapters in Atlanta, Georgia, and Nashville, Tennessee. Recently the organization added three chapters in Texas. Houston and Austin were added earlier this year and the new Dallas chapter kicks off at the start of 2025.The organization's mission is to empower, raise awareness, and educate girls aged 10 to 18 years old about heart health and heart disease prevention.As Heart N Hands continues to celebrate its 10th anniversary, the Dallas chapter will focus on addressing local needs through various programs to enhance the well-being and quality of life for young girls in the area. "We are thrilled to bring Heart N Hands to the vibrant city of Dallas," says Essence Harris Banks , CEO and Founder of Heart N Hands. "With the launch of this new chapter, we look forward to collaborating with local partner organizations and volunteers to bring positive heart health initiatives to the lives of those who need it most, deep in the heart of Texas."Ruth Samuels , the Chapter Lead for the new Heart N Hands' Dallas, is a rising entrepreneur dedicated to health and wellness through her organization, 4Flow Fitness. A passionate track and field athlete for over fifteen years, she leverages her strength and conditioning expertise to inspire young women to prioritize their health and integrate community health initiatives, mental inspiration, conditioning exercises, and guided meal planning.Heart N Hands Dallas will offer a wide array of programs and services tailored to the specific needs of the community, including but not limited to, providing:- Educational sessions and resources on heart disease, prevention, and wellness;- Healthy Programs that encourage heart-healthy eating habits and lifestyle choices; and- Volunteer and community outreach opportunities for individuals and groups to giveback.Heart N Hands invites Dallas residents and surrounding areas to join in its mission of fighting the number one killer of women - heart disease. "Every impactful mission has the advantages of both collective action and community support and that is what we aim to accomplish with the addition of Dallas," says Ruth Samuels. "With the amazing group of leaders we have here, we can continue to create positive change in women's heart health and foster greater awareness throughout our communities."To learn more about volunteer opportunities, to support the organization's work by donating, sponsoring an event, or volunteering, please email ..., visit the website , or follow on Instagram at @heartnhandsdallas.About Heart N HandsHeart N Hands is a national nonprofit organization based in New Orleans, LA, dedicated to empowering young girls to defeat the number one killer of women - heart disease - through outreach, education, and support services. With a commitment to generational disease prevention and passionate service, Heart N Hands strives to make positive, life-saving differences in young girls and their families, one heart at a time.

