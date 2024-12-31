Why 2025 Could Be A Banner Year For Energy Markets
On Monday, gas futures prices surged to a 52-week high. Conversely, WTI crude prices continued to languish at around $71.40. The energy market dynamics suggest that a banner year for 2025 awaits.
Natural gas markets have a bright outlook this winter season. The Weather Co and Atmospheric G2 are anticipating January temperatures that are colder than usual. Maine, Florida, and various parts of the Great Lakes will be colder than average.
Investors may gain exposure to the Natural gas market with ETF. The United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) is a popular ETF with assets under management of $785 million. Stocks in this market include Chenier Energy (LNG), Devon Energy (DVN), Antero Energy (AR), and ConocoPhillips (COP).
Natural gas pipeline stocks include Enbridge (ENB) and Oneok (OKE).
Invest in Nuclear Energy
Nuclear energy stocks will continue to thrive. Artificial Intelligence requires enormous amounts of electricity. When servers are running to build large language models, it consumes power. Consider stocks like Vistra (VST), Cameco (CCJ), and Constellation Energy (CEG). In the third quarter, Vistra reported a 53.9% Y/Y increase in revenue, to $6.28 billion.
Investors may build a broader energy portfolio by holding Southern Energy (SO), Duke Energy (DUK), and American Electric Power (AEP).
