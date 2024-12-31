President Ilham Aliyev Reveals Most Worrying Moment For Azerbaijan
“I believe that Armenia's large-scale armament campaign is yet
another source of threat to the region. If we were to note the most
worrying moment for us this year, of course, it would be Armenia's
armament,” Azernews reports that President Ilham
Aliyev said in his address on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity
of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year.
“There is no logical explanation for this. Armenia has faced a
complete fiasco with its policy of aggression,” pointed out the
head of state.
