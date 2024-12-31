عربي


President Ilham Aliyev Reveals Most Worrying Moment For Azerbaijan

12/31/2024 3:09:31 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “I believe that Armenia's large-scale armament campaign is yet another source of threat to the region. If we were to note the most worrying moment for us this year, of course, it would be Armenia's armament,” Azernews reports that President Ilham Aliyev said in his address on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year.

“There is no logical explanation for this. Armenia has faced a complete fiasco with its policy of aggression,” pointed out the head of state.

