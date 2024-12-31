His Highness Amir Patronizes Gulf Cup Final Ceremony - Cabinet

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 31 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday at Bayan Palace, and it was briefed about the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's auspices of the closing ceremony of Gulf Cup tourney, KhaleejiZain 26, due on Saturday at 7:00 pm (local time).

Under the chairmanship of His Highness the Prime Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the meeting was also told that the ceremony would be attended by His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium, Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya said after the meeting.

The ministers congratulated His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Crown Prince on the New Year, starting on Wednesday (tomorrow), wishing further progress and prosperity to the homeland, and peace, security and stability to the whole world.

Meanwhile, Minister Al-Yahya told the Cabinet about the results of his visit to Syria, accompanied by GCC Secretary General Jassem Al-Budaiwi.

The visit came upon GCC States' mandate to Kuwait, as the current president, based on the outcomes of the 46th extraordinary meeting hosted by Kuwait on December 26, to discuss the ongoing situations in Syria and Lebanon.

Al-Yahya also briefed the ministers about the gist of his meetings with the leader of Syria's new administration Ahmad Al-Sharaa and Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani, during which they discussed common priorities to back the Syrian people, and enhance cooperation in humanitarian and developmental fields.

Moreover, the Cabinet asked the Public Authority for Social Security to provide the Civil Service Commission (CSC) with the lists of those who deserve full retirement pension, asking the CSC to proceed with completing measures required to ensure carrying out this decision.

The Cabinet saw a visual presentation by the green urban development initiative committee formed in line with the decree No. 65 of 2024 on donations offered by people and companies for greening.

In addition, the Cabinet assigned the Kuwait Investment Authority to fulfill procedures related to implement the Entertainment City as soon as possible in a manner that ensures that the project will be an outstanding investment opportunity, which contributes to achieving Kuwait's developmental, investment and touristic goals.

Finally, the Cabinet approved the report of the Supreme Committee for Nationality Investigation on the loss and withdrawal of citizenship of some persons who obtained it by fraud. The move was taken in accordance with the Law No. 15 of 1959. (end)

