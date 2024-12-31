Oman Cruises Into Gulf Cup Final After Beating Saudi Arabia 2-1

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 31 (KUNA) -- Oman's team have booked the first card in the Gulf Cup final, KhallejiZain 26, after beating Saudi Arabia 2-1 in the semi-final held on Tuesday at Jaber Al-Mubarak Stadium.

The Omanis have reached the Gulf cup final for the second time in a row. The match witnessed high turnout of fans, and the two teams were cautious almost over the first half. In the 34th minute, Oman's Al-Monther Al-Alawi was given a red card.

The two teams tried to score early in the second half, but this came late when Oman's Arshad Al-Alawi netted in the 74th minute. Eleven minutes later, Ali Al-Busaidi added the second goal to Oman, and Saudi Arabia's Mohammad Kenno scored the only goal two minutes later.

In stoppage time, Saudi Arabia's Abdalellah Hawsawi was given a red card.

Oman will meet on Saturday either Kuwait or Bahrain, which are playing in the semi-final, in the final. (end)

