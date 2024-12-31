Oman Cruises Into Gulf Cup Final After Beating Saudi Arabia 2-1
12/31/2024 3:03:04 PM
KUWAIT, Dec 31 (KUNA) -- Oman's team have booked the first card in the Gulf football Cup final, KhallejiZain 26, after beating Saudi Arabia 2-1 in the semi-final held on Tuesday at Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah Stadium.
The Omanis have reached the Gulf cup final for the second time in a row. The match witnessed high turnout of fans, and the two teams were cautious almost over the first half. In the 34th minute, Oman's Al-Monther Al-Alawi was given a red card.
The two teams tried to score early in the second half, but this came late when Oman's Arshad Al-Alawi netted in the 74th minute. Eleven minutes later, Ali Al-Busaidi added the second goal to Oman, and Saudi Arabia's Mohammad Kenno scored the only goal two minutes later.
In stoppage time, Saudi Arabia's Abdalellah Hawsawi was given a red card.
Oman will meet on Saturday either Kuwait or Bahrain, which are playing in the semi-final, in the final. (end)
