Minister Joshi Promotes Rooftop Solar Adoption Through PM Surya Ghar Yojana

Bengaluru, Jan 3 (KNN) Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi encouraged electricity consumers to embrace rooftop solar installations through the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana subsidy program, including beneficiaries of the state's Gruha Jyoti scheme.



During a in Dakshina Kannada district, the minister emphasised self-reliance in power generation, suggesting that citizens should take pride in producing their own electricity rather than depending on programs.

While addressing the gathering at the workshop organised jointly by the district administration, zilla panchayat, Mescom, and Mangaluru City Corporation, Joshi expressed concerns about the sustainability of free power schemes.



He highlighted India's evolving energy landscape, noting the nation's focus on battery energy storage systems alongside solar power development, which could potentially revolutionise the renewable energy sector.

The minister outlined India's economic trajectory, positioning the country as the world's fifth-largest economy with aspirations to claim the third spot.



He emphasised the importance of large-scale production and investment across sectors, suggesting India could potentially replace China as the 'World Factory.'



Joshi referenced the remarkable transformation in India's power sector, contrasting the three-day blackout that affected northern India in 2012 with the country's current status as an electricity exporter.

Addressing climate concerns, Joshi noted the record-breaking global temperatures in 2024 and projected warming trends through 2050. He warned that maintaining the status quo could result in a 19 percent decline in the country's total income and GDP rate.



The minister advocated for a significant reduction in coal-based power generation in favor of renewable energy sources, presenting it as a solution to both environmental preservation and energy security.

The event concluded with the minister distributing subsidy approval letters and loan sanction letters to beneficiaries of the Prime Minister's Surya Ghar Yojana.



Local political representatives, including Dakshina Kannada MP Brijesh Chowta, several MLAs, and MLC Ravi Kumar, attended the workshop.

