Deputy PM Commends Security Personnel For Making Successful Khaleejizain
12/31/2024 3:03:04 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Dec 31 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah extolled on Tuesday efforts made by security men in creating proper atmospheres to make successful organizing of the Gulf football Cup tourney, KhaleejiZain 26.
In a press release, the Interior Ministry said Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah paid a field tour during which he inspected security preparations at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium where Kuwait's team is playing against Bahrain in the semi-final.
The minister affirmed the need of abiding by the high standards of safety and security, the statement said, citing Sheikh Fahad Al-Sabah.
Sheikh Fahad Al-Sabah thanked security teams, urging audience to cooperate with concerned bodies, and stick to instructions to ensure making the game in a better image. (end)
