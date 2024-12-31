Deputy PM Commends Security Personnel For Making Successful Khaleejizain

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 31 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister, of Defense and Minister of Interior Fahad Yusuf Saud extolled on Tuesday efforts made by security men in creating proper atmospheres to make successful organizing of the Gulf Cup tourney, KhaleejiZain 26.

In a press release, the Interior said Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah paid a field tour during which he inspected security preparations at Jaber Al-Ahmad International where Kuwait's team is playing against Bahrain in the semi-final.

The minister affirmed the need of abiding by the high standards of safety and security, the statement said, citing Sheikh Fahad Al-Sabah.

Sheikh Fahad Al-Sabah thanked security teams, urging audience to cooperate with concerned bodies, and stick to instructions to ensure making the game in a better image. (end)

