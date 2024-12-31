KFF Chief Hails Firefighters Efforts In Arabian Gulf Cup '26
12/31/2024 3:03:04 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Dec 31 (KUNA) -- Chief of Kuwait Fire Force Major General Talal Al-Roumi, praised on Tuesday the exerted efforts of Kuwait Fire Force (KFF) members in securing the Arabian Gulf Cup (Gulf Zain 26), and protecting lives and property throughout the tournament.
A statement by KFF, the remarks was made following a field inspection tour conducted by Al-Roumi during which he reviewed the preparations of the security points to secure the two semi-final matches of the tournament, stressing full readiness and preparedness.
Al-Roumi called for essentially adhering to the security and organizational plans to ensure the safety of the public. (end)
