MP Govt Committed To Resolve Defunct Mill Workers' Issues, Says CM Yadav

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Jan 1 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Mohan Yadav has said that his has decided to resolve the issues of defunct mill workers to provide them with their pending salaries.

The Chief Minister said that mill workers would receive their pending dues with all interest from the day they were enrolled in the mills, which are now defunct.

He added that the state government has already begun the process of resolving the dispute between the workers and mill owners.

"Our government is trying its best to resolve the issues of defunct mills and provide all pending dues of workers. The issues of three defunct mills have already been resolved and the initiative for others will also be taken," CM Yadav said during an event in Ujjain on Monday.

The Chief Minister also said the issue of defunct Jiyajirao Cotton Mills (JC Mills) in Gwalior will be resolved soon and more than 8,000 workers will provide their pending dues along with interest.

After an inspection visit of the JC Mills in Gwalior last month, Chief Minister Yadav had said that the state government will approach the High Court to provide justice to more than 8,000 workers of JC Mill, which is lying closed from the last 30 to 40 years.

Earlier in December 2023, the state government had approved an amount of Rs 464 crore for workers of Hukumchand Mills in Indore.

The fund was allocated following the directions of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Hukumchand Mill, one of the largest mills in Indore, was closed by its management in 1991 without any prior notice. At that time, about 6,000 workers worked in the mill. These workers fought a long struggle for their outstanding salaries, gratuity, and other liabilities.

In the last 33 years, more than 2,000 out of 6,000 workers of the mill have died and the families of many of them are continuing their fight.