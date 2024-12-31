West Bengal Is Heading Towards Financial Bankruptcy: Suvendu Adhikari At Sandeshkhali

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Jan 1 (IANS) The Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, on Tuesday, addressed a public meeting at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal defying the last-minute denial of permission for the same earlier in the day.

The rally by Adhikari is being viewed as a counter to Chief Mamata Banerjee's similar public meeting at the same place on Monday, the first such by her since the protest by local people there, especially women, flared up earlier this year against sexual harassment and illegal land grabbing by the local and now-suspended Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his associates.

Speaking at the meeting Adhikari drew a comparison between Mamata Banerjee and the chief of the caretaker government in neighbouring Bangladesh Muhammad Yunus.

“On the other side there is Muhammad Yunus and on this side, there is Mamata Banerjee,” he said. Speaking on the occasion, Adhikari, specifically stressed on the unity of Hindu voters against Trinamool Congress and in favour of BJP in the crucial state Assembly elections in 2026.

On this matter, he drew the example of how the unity of Hindu voters ensured the victory of BJP candidates in the Lok Sabha elections this year from Tamluk and Kanthi, the two Lok Sabha constituencies in his native district of East Midnapore.

Speaking on the occasion, the BJP leader also highlighted the financial bankruptcy West Bengal is reportedly heading towards because of the alleged financial mismanagement by the current Trinamool Congress-ruled state government.

“During the previous financial year, the per capita debt in West Bengal was Rs 20,000, which has now increased to over 55,000. The manner in which the Chief Minister spoke here on Monday made it seem that she was speaking more like a leader of the opposition than the Chief Minister,” said Adhikari.

On Monday while addressing a meeting at Sandeshkhali, the Chief Minister hinted at the“money game” influencing that movement.

“There was a 'money game' at Sandeshkhali. The people were misled. But lies do not persist for long. So I request all of you to remain united. Do not fall in the trap of mischievous people. I request women to go anywhere if you are called by anyone,” the Chief Minister said on Monday at Sandeshkhali.