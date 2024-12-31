Greg Mcnab On Canada's Regulatory Landscape, M&A, ESG, And Uranium In 2025

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas, a global investor news source covering and metals releases a special edition of the Exploring Mining Podcast . Host Cali Van Zant talks to Greg McNab, National Co-Lead of the Canadian Mining Group at Dentons

In this episode Greg and Cali discuss the challenges and opportunities in the mining sector, particularly in Canada and Australia.

They also talk about the potential impact of interest rates and commodity prices on the mining sector, the shift in resource nationalism, and the importance of focusing on real mining projects.

Greg, an engineer and leader of the mining group at Denton's, shares insight on the regulatory landscape in Canada, particularly in Quebec and British Columbia.

He highlights the increasing importance of First Nations consultations in the mining process and the potential impact on project timelines.

Greg also emphasizes the importance of community engagement and transparency in the mining sector, suggesting that companies should disclose their plans and actions to build trust and avoid surprises.

He advises investors to look at a company's past performance and public disclosures to predict their future actions, as this can be a reliable indicator of their commitment to ESG practices.

Greg also discusses the potential for growth and change in the mining industry. Greg expresses optimism about the industry's future, suggesting that they were coming out of their "growing pain years" and that the industry was poised for significant growth in the coming years.

He also mentions the need for better consultation processes and the importance of technology in the industry.

Greg talks about the shift in resource nationalism, dividing it into internal and external forms. He highlights the example of Chile's lithium project development and Indonesia's control over the nickel market.

Greg says that investors should consider risks that companies can control, rather than those at the whim of government changes.

He also notes that the longer the timeframe for a project, the greater the risk. Greg suggests that investors should prioritize projects with shorter development timelines and those that can quickly feed into high demand markets.

He identifies uranium as a promising commodity for 2025, due to its transition to a green product and the lack of supply coming online.

About Greg McNab

Greg McNab is a partner in the Denton's corporate group, and Canada Co-chair for Dentons' Mining group. His main areas of practice include financings of public and private securities issuers (including private equity and hedge funds), investment management products, capital markets transactions, mergers and acquisitions and resources and energy matters, both domestically and internationally. Greg also advises on corporate governance, regulatory compliance, continuous disclosure and stock exchange matters for public issuers.

As a former mechanical engineer, Greg has extensive experience in both the energy and mining sectors. He regularly speaks at conferences, writes articles and appears in the media with respect to a variety of securities, mining and energy matters. He is a director and Canadian Chair of the Canadian Australian Chamber of Commerce.

Greg focuses his practice on public and private financing matters and services and cross-border joint ventures involving jurisdictions that include Asia, Australia, Africa and Canada, among others. His practice includes the negotiation and drafting of prospectuses, circulars, shareholder agreements, opinion letters, applications for regulatory relief, share purchase agreements and related transaction documents. He has been involved in a range of energy and resource industry transactions and financings. He also provides related regulatory advice with respect to climate change issues and has worked on a variety of renewable and clean tech matters, including wind, solar and hydro projects.

X: @Gregmcnab

Linkedin:

About Dentons

Across over 80 countries, Dentons helps you grow, protect, operate and finance your organization by providing uniquely global and deeply local legal solutions. Polycentric, purpose-driven and committed to inclusion, diversity, equity and sustainability, we focus on what matters most to you.

