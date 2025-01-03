Slovakia issues warning to cut power to Ukraine

(MENAFN) Slovak Prime Robert Fico has warned that Slovakia could stop supplying electricity to Ukraine if Kyiv ceases to transport Russian to the European Union. Slovakia, which relies heavily on Russian gas delivered via Soviet-era pipelines running through Ukrainian territory, has expressed concern over Ukraine's decision to halt gas transit. Starting January 1, 2025, Ukraine will stop transporting Russian gas and will only use its pipeline system for alternative suppliers. The current contract with Moscow expired on December 31, and Kyiv has stated it will not renew the agreement.

In response, Fico stated that Slovakia may assess the situation and take "reciprocal measures" against Ukraine. He suggested that cutting electricity supplies, crucial for Ukraine, could be one of the retaliatory actions if needed. Fico also hinted at other potential measures Slovakia could consider, arguing that the cessation of the Russian gas transit deal would have severe economic consequences for the EU, including Slovakia. He claimed that the move would lead to billions in damages for the EU and further weaken its competitiveness.

Ukrainian officials have criticized Slovakia for its pro-Russian stance, especially following Fico’s visit to Moscow. They argue that Slovakia and Hungary's positions are undermining the EU's unity and damaging its reputation in the ongoing support for Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin echoed these sentiments, accusing Ukraine of "punishing" the EU by halting the gas transit, especially during the ongoing European energy crisis. Ukraine, however, has not yet publicly responded to the potential retaliatory actions from Slovakia. According to Bloomberg, Ukraine might counter by halting the transport of Russian oil to Slovakia.



