As Long As Caste & Class Systems Exist, Inequality Will Prevail, Says Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Jan 3 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday observed that inequality will prevail as long as caste and class systems exist.

Addressing Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) officers at the release of the calendar and diary published by the Karnataka Administrative Service Officers' Association in the Vidhana Soudha hall, the Chief Minister urged the officers to demonstrate their commitment to the marginalised, who struggle even for two meals a day.

Highlighting the contributions of leaders like Buddha, Basava, and Mahatma Gandhi, he noted: "All these great leaders worked for social equality and the eradication of discrimination. Yet, inequality persists because equal opportunities have not been extended to everyone. This is why the privileged sections of society continue to dominate."

The Chief Minister criticized the tendency to treat people unequally, stating, "It is a reflection of our mental servitude when we prioritise those who come in suits and boots while neglecting the poor in tattered clothes. Break free from this mindset and ensure that everyone in society gets equal opportunities."

"Behind the education and opportunities, we have received the debt of society, and it is our responsibility to repay this debt," he said.

"You all must read the speeches made by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in the Constituent Assembly. Due to historical reasons, economic and social inequalities exist, and it was Ambedkar's vision to eradicate them. We must utilise the opportunities we have received to fulfil our duties toward achieving this vision," he emphasised.

Referring to his tenure in the top post, Siddaramaiah said: "I have served as the Chief Minister twice. During my first term, we introduced several welfare schemes, and this time, we have implemented guarantees.”

He noted that late former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh transformed constitutional directive principles into people's rights by introducing food, education, and information rights. All these initiatives aim to fulfil Ambedkar's vision. Likewise, our guarantees aim to reach every household without intermediaries, he underlined.

Addressing the demands of the KAS Officers' Association, the Chief Minister assured them of sincere efforts to address their legitimate grievances. "We are ready to increase the number of KAS officers, but numbers alone are not important. What matters most is your qualitative service and dedication to duty," he stressed.

He also announced that the KAS seniority list has been finalised and will be released within the next ten days. "The request for promotions will also be reviewed," he assured the officers.

The event was attended by the Chief Minister's Political Secretary Govindaraju, Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, KAS Officers' Association President Shivaswamy, and Secretary, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, Satyavati.