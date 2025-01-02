Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead Of PM Narendra Modi's Events Today. Do Check

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Delhi Traffic has issued an advisory as Prime Narendra Modi's events are scheduled in the capital. The traffic arrangements will be effective from 09:00 am to 04:00 pm on January 3, 2025.

“In view of a VVIP visit in North West Delhi, traffic movement is expected to be heavy on certain roads. To ensure smooth movement of traffic and avoid inconvenience to the general public, traffic will remain closed or regulated....” the traffic police said in an advisory.

Traffic restrictions have been imposed in areas such as Mall Road in Hakikat Nagar Red Light to Azadpur Chowk, GTK Road in Azadpur Chowk to Gurudwara Nanak Pio, Lala Achhintam Marg and Brahma Kumari Marg in Gujranwala and Derawal areas, Bhamashah Marg in Model Town-1 to Nanak Pio, Nahar Singh Marg in Prembari Chowk to Inderlok Metro Station, Gulab Singh Marg near Satyawati College to Prerna Chowk, Swami Narayan Marg near Delhi Jal board Red Light to Laxmi Bai College and Mahatma Gandhi Marg from Britannia Chowk to Azadpur.

Additionally, the Delhi Traffic Police has advised residents travelling to Azadpur, Model Town, Kingsway Camp, Gujranwala Town, Derawal Nagar, Swabhiman Apartment, and Ram Leela Ground, Ashok Vihar to allocate extra time for travel.

PM Modi is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several projects in the national capital on Friday. He will visit the newly-constructed flats for the dwellers of Jhuggi Jhopri clusters under the In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project at Swabhiman Apartments, Ashok Vihar, Delhi and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in Delhi, as Mint reported earlier.

PM Modi is expected to inaugurate 1,675 flats constructed for the Jhuggi Jhopri dwellers and hand over keys to eligible beneficiaries at Swabhiman Apartments. These events come ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, expected to be held in February.The official dates for the Delhi Assembly have not been announced by the Election Commission yet. The current term of the 70-member assembly in Delhi ends on February 23, 2025.