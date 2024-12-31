Political Affairs Minister Stresses Importance Of Involving Youth In Decision-Making

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 31 (Petra) – of and Parliamentary Affairs Abdul Munim Oudat emphasized that youth are the cornerstone of modernization and the key to strengthening the state's resilience and progress. He stressed the necessity of involving them in decision-making processes to enable their role in all fields.During a meeting with members of the "Nashama" initiative on Tuesday, Oudat stated that the is committed to dialogue and engagement with youth across the country, particularly in universities. He highlighted that supporting active youth initiatives strengthens their political participation, engagement in partisan work, and involvement in public life, thus contributing to building a promising future for them.Oudat added that "youth are central to the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah II and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II. They are a top priority for His Majesty, who has called for focusing on this demographic group, which constitutes the majority of Jordanian society. Empowering them and facilitating their involvement in political work aims to make them partners in decision-making and capable of shouldering responsibilities across all aspects of life. This aligns with His Majesty's vision for the second centennial of the state, ensuring a robust and steadfast foundation for the future."For their part, the youth members of the initiative expressed their enthusiasm for holding more dialogues between various sectors to deepen youth empowerment overall and enhance their participation in political life in particular. They underscored the importance of exchanging ideas on developing youth skills and capacities, engaging them in public activities, training sessions, and lectures, and building networks to achieve their goals.The "Nashama" initiative aims to activate the role of youth in comprehensive development and encourage their leadership and innovation, enabling them to become influential public opinion leaders across various societal segments. It also seeks to raise awareness of important societal issues and implement activities and events that broaden youth knowledge while equipping them with the scientific and practical skills needed to secure ambitious careers after graduation.