Nonprofit Alliance Of Consumer Advocates Achieves Anther Rare 3Rd Party Highest Bidder Trustee Sale Reversal

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) COMPTON, CA, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates continues to shatter expectations in the and industries by achieving what most professionals claim is impossible: reversing a 3rd Party Highest Bidder Trustee Sale. In a remarkable case involving Mrs. Julie Bigelow of Compton, California, the nonprofit demonstrated their proven, strategic approach to foreclosure prevention , securing her home back even after it was sold at auction to an innocent third-party buyer.



Julie Bigelow purchased her home in November 2005 and cherished it for nearly two decades. However, a recent battle with serious medical complications left her unable to meet her mortgage obligations. Despite hiring an experienced bankruptcy attorney, the weight of both her regular mortgage payments and a bankruptcy repayment plan became unsustainable. Like so many bankruptcy cases nationwide, her filing was ultimately dismissed.



On June 6, 2024, Julie's home of 19 years was auctioned off to the highest bidder for $386,700.98, a fraction of its current market value of $625,738.00, according to Realtor. Devastated and facing imminent eviction, Julie refused to give up hope and turned to the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates for help.



The Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates acted swiftly, connecting Julie to the experienced Consumer Defense Law Group, a wrongful foreclosure litigation firm based in Orange County. Leveraging their collaborative strategy, the nonprofit and legal team worked diligently to challenge the validity of the sale and safeguard Julie's rights. It was officially verified that the Trustee Sale conducted on June 6th has been rescinded. Julie's home was saved, and her full loss mitigation application has since been submitted and is now under review for a final reconsideration of a restructured loan modification . While the lender's final decision is pending, the immediate danger of losing all her equity and facing eviction has been successfully avoided.



Trustee Sale Reversals are exceedingly rare, especially when the property has been sold to a third-party highest bidder, often referred to as a Bona Fide Purchaser. In most cases, legal and real estate professionals consider such reversals virtually impossible. Yet, the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates has been directly involved in over 60 successful Trustee Sale Reversals in the past two years alone, providing hope and tangible results for distressed homeowners across the nation.



The Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates' primary mission is to help homeowners avoid foreclosure and preserve their hard-earned equity. By offering direct assistance and connecting clients with trusted legal partners, direct lenders, private money investors and real estate professionals. The nonprofit clinic empowers families to reclaim their financial stability and keep their homes.



“The Julie Bigelow case is just one of many examples of how our team refuses to accept the impossible. Homeowners deserve every opportunity to fight for their homes and protect their future,” said a spokesperson for the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates.



About Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates

The Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates is a faith-based, not-for-profit organization dedicated to helping distressed homeowners navigate mortgage challenges, avoid foreclosure, and retain ownership of their homes as well as create affordable housing opportunities.



About Consumer Defense Law Group

The Consumer Defense Law Group is dedicated to providing comprehensive legal and financial services to homeowners facing foreclosure and other financial difficulties. With a team of experienced attorneys and financial experts, the organization offers tailored solutions to help clients navigate complex financial challenges, restructure debt, and achieve long-term financial stability. The Consumer Defense Law Group's commitment to advocacy and support ensures that homeowners receive the resources and guidance necessary to protect their homes and futures.

