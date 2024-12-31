Aircraft Doors Market Update 2025: Projected To Exhibit USD 9.1 Billion Revenue By 2031, Claims AMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The aircraft doors was valued at $5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $9.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global aircraft doors market generated $5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $9.1 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.Download Sample of Research Report -Report Coverage & Details:Report CoverageDetailsForecast Period2022–2031Base Year2021Market Size in 2021$5 BillionMarket Size in 2031$9.1 BillionCAGR6.2%No. of Pages in Report280Segments CoveredDoor Type, Aircraft Type, End-User, RegionDriversGrowing commercial aviation industryRising demand for number of aircraft deliveriesPersistent growth in international tourism and increase in demand for air travel as a convenient, safe, and time-efficient mode of transportationRising military budgets and increased use of technologically superior air carriers for defense purposesOpportunitiesNew and upcoming aircraft programsRestraintsLack of hydraulic fluid compatibilityRise in demand for fire-resistant fluids and zero leakage hydraulicsPrecise maintenance schedules for monitoring fluid conditions on aircraftThe report offers a detailed segmentation of the global aircraft doors market based on door type, aircraft type, end-user, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.Based on door type, the passenger doors segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering more than one-fourth of the global aircraft doors market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. However, the same segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. The other segments assessed through the study include emergency exits, cockpit door, cargo doors, and others.Procure Complete Research Report -Based on aircraft type, the commercial segment contributed to more than three-fifths of the global aircraft doors market share in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The same segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 6.5% throughout the forecast period. The report also analyzes the military segment.Based on end-user, the OEM segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering more than two-thirds of the global aircraft doors market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The aftermarket segment is also assessed through the study.Based on region, North-America held the major share in 2021, garnering more than half of the global aircraft doors market revenue. However, the Asia-Pacific region would showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. The other provinces studied through the report include Europe, and LAMEA.Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying -The key market players analyzed in the global aircraft doors market report include Aviation Technical ServicesAltitude AerospaceGroupe LatécoèrePrimus AerospaceSAABAirbusCollins AerospaceFACC AGPotez AéronautiquesHellenic Aerospace Industry

