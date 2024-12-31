Nedaa Powers Seamless Communication For Dubai's Spectacular New Year Celebrations

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Professional Communication Corporation – Nedaa, the sole and exclusive security provider for the of Dubai, has confirmed its readiness to deliver advanced and reliable communication solutions for Dubai's eagerly awaited New Year's Eve celebrations.

As millions of residents and visitors prepare to gather at landmark locations including Downtown Dubai, Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa, and the surrounding areas, Nedaa will deploy its robust TETRA communication system, which ensures secure and reliable voice and data exchanges for rapid coordination among emergency responders. Complementing this is the high-speed Nedaa 4G network, enabling real-time data transmission, video streaming, and remote monitoring to support informed decision-making and effective responses. Additionally, Nedaa's network operations centre will provide continuous monitoring and proactive management of the network's performance, ensuring seamless connectivity and swift resolution of any potential issues.

Highlighting the organization's pivotal role in such large-scale events, H.E. Mansoor Bu Osaiba, CEO of Nedaa, stated:“Dubai's New Year celebrations are a testament to the city's global prominence as a hub of innovation and excellence. At Nedaa, we are proud to contribute to this world-class event by providing advanced communication systems that prioritize the safety and well-being of everyone involved. Our experienced teams and state-of-the-art solutions ensure that every element of the celebration is supported by seamless and secure communication.”

Nedaa's comprehensive communication framework is designed to support operational teams overseeing critical aspects such as crowd management, traffic flow, and emergency response.

By leveraging its technological expertise and commitment to excellence, Nedaa ensures that every aspect of Dubai's New Year festivities is executed with precision and reliability.

With a steadfast commitment to supporting Dubai's ambitions as a global events hub, Nedaa once again reinforces its position as a trusted partner for government agencies, enabling the city to deliver safe, memorable, and flawlessly organized celebrations.