Ukraine's Ombudsman Discusses Meeting With Russian Counterpart In Belarus

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, and Tatiana Moskalkova, the Russian Commissioner for Human Rights, met in Belarus to discuss the conditions of the prisoners of war (POWs) released on December 30.

According to Lubinets' Telegram post, reported by Ukrinform, the meeting included conversations with the POWs from both sides involved in the recent exchange.

“Yesterday, in addition to the good news, I had a conversation with the Russian Commissioner for Human Rights, Tatiana Moskalkova, on the territory of the Republic of Belarus,” Lubinets noted.

“Together, we spoke with POWs from both sides who were returned as part of the exchange. It was crucial to hear about their conditions of detention, the availability or absence of medical care, and the visits to detention facilities by representatives of the ICRC (International Committee of the Red Cross),” Ukraine's Ombudsman emphasized.

70ofby

The discussion also covered mutual visits to POWs to improve detention conditions, Russia's creation of joint medical commissions to repatriate severely wounded and seriously ill prisoners, the return of civilian detainees, family reunifications, and the implementation of other humanitarian initiatives.

“For Ukraine, it is essential that the Geneva Conventions remain a priority and that human rights are upheld,” Lubinets stressed.

Ukrinform also reported that on December 30, 189 Ukrainians were released from Russian captivity. This group included defenders from Azovstal, Mariupol, Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, and Zmiinyi (Snake) Island, as well as soldiers, sergeants, officers, National Guardsmen (including members of the Azov Regiment), border guards, territorial defense fighters, and service members of the Navy and Armed Forces. Two civilians captured in Mariupol were also among those freed.