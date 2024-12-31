Ukraine's Government Modifies Border Crossing Rules For Men Aged 18 To 25

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has introduced changes to the border crossing regulations for men aged 18 to 25 during martial law.

According to Ukrinform, Taras Melnychuk, the government's permanent representative in the Verkhovna Rada, announced the decision via Telegram .

The changes stipulate that during martial law, Ukrainian male citizens aged 18 to 25 who have served in the or an intelligence unit of the of Defense under a contract (and who had not previously undergone military service except for basic training) may cross the state border. This is permitted by authorized personnel of the State Border Guard Service, provided they meet border crossing requirements and possess a certificate issued by the commander of the military unit or the head of the territorial recruitment and social support center, or by the head of the relevant unit of the Ministry of Defense's intelligence agency, confirming the contract details.

Additionally, the amendments require men in this age group to have a military registration document to cross the border.

