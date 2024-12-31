In 2024, ACB Files 87 Cases Linked To Corruption In J & K, Chargesheets 32 Cases

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Around 87 FIRs, including 42 cases in Jammu division and 45 in Kashmir division were registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau in Jammu and Kashmir in 2024, while 32 cases were charge-sheeted in the court, the probe agency said.

In a statement, ACB said that 23 trap cases and 13 cases of disproportionate assets were also registered during the year.

The statement reads that 42,521 vigilance clearances through Vigilance Clearance Portal were issued by ACB in 2024.“The vigilance clearance is sought for the purpose of promotion, regularisation, retirement and for obtaining NoC to go abroad etc,” it reads.

It added that while continuing its tirade against the unholy nexus of revenue officers and land mafia, 16 FIRs were registered in 2024, wherein custodian land in Asarwan, Mishriwala and Bhalwal area of Jammu district was found usurped by the land mafia in connivance with the officers of custodian/Revenue and police department.

“To improve the investigation skills of officers of ACB capacity building programme for staff undertaken at CBI academy, Ghaziabad with tailor-made programme to do hands on study of trap/DA/abuse of official position. This will improve the investigation skills of IOs. Internal workshops were held on various topics for better appreciation of evidence in cases,” it reads.

It reads that the ACB received various complaints through Satrak Nagrik Mobile Application, ACB WhatsApp helpline, email, through post, by hand etc.“These complaints are then examined at ACB. This year 2,772 case were sent to DVOs and 2,434 were disposed off by DVOs. 6 DVO conferences, 3 each at Jammu and Srinagar were held this year to review the pendency of matters with DVOs, issues relating to disposal of DVO matters and timely submission of information. 27 JSCs, 29 PEs, 116 Misc verifications and 128 Verifications were also disposed off during the year.”

The statement reads that during 2024, UT Vigilance Awareness Week, National Vigilance Awareness Week, International Anti-Corruption Day were celebrated throughout UT wherein stake holders were made aware of Anti-Corruption Law and Rules regarding transparent and good governance.

