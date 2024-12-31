NJ Ayuk Supports Ivory Coast's Energy Initiatives, Emphasizing Local Benefits

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SOUTH AFRICA, December 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ivory Coast, AbidjanIvory Coast is making significant progress in the oil and industry, according to Mr. Nj Ayuk , Executive Chairman of the African Chamber (AEC). Ayuk highlighted how the nation's creative collaborations and policies are helping its citizens and serving as an example for other African countries as he spoke at the SIREXE 2024 in Abidjan.Ivory Coast as a Leader in African EnergyWest Africa's oil and gas output is rapidly expanding in Ivory Coast. Mr. Ayuk praised the government's initiatives to integrate local engagement, sustainability, and innovation. He pointed out that the nation's oil and gas initiatives are greatly reducing energy poverty, generating employment, and accelerating economic expansion.Ayuk specifically highlighted the Baleine field as a significant achievement. In addition to producing 22,000 barrels per day (bpd), the field is the first net-zero hydrocarbon operation in Africa. Furthermore, by the end of 2024, it is projected to reach 60,000 bpd due to its sustainable innovations.The Calao Field: A RevolutionaryThe Calao field finding, which contains an estimated 1.5 billion barrels of oil, was brought to light by Ayuk. It is anticipated that this industry would produce significant income and more than 8,000 employment beginning in 2026. Ayuk expressed hope that this project will immediately help the local workers in Ivory Coast and greatly increase the country's energy security.Dedication to Local ContentAyuk said the government's acceptance of the National Upstream Local Content Policy is a significant step. Encouraging local businesses and workers to participate in the energy sector is the aim of this strategy. It also ensures that the country will rely less on foreign expertise."The economic sovereignty of African countries depends on policies like these," Ayuk said. He also underlined how important it is for oil companies to hire, train, and contract more locally. Ivory Coast is leading by example on the continent by increasing its own ability.International Collaborations The power source for AdvancementAyuk further emphasized how important international collaborations are to Ivory Coast's prosperity. Major investments have been made in the nation due to agreements like production sharing contracts (PSAs) with businesses like Murphy Oil and Eni. Both residential and commercial hydrocarbon potential has been made available by these collaborations.For example, Eni and Petroci's collaboration on the Baleine project has brought low-carbon solutions that prioritize environmental sustainability while simultaneously increasing output. Murphy Oil's investments also cover both shallow and deepwater projects, demonstrating the breadth of global cooperation.A Prospect for Long-Term DevelopmentAyuk highlighted the significance of striking a balance between Africa's change in energy and oil output. He emphasized that oil and gas must continue to play a role in the continent's energy destiny, even as he noted the worldwide trend toward renewable energy."Ensuring a just transition is crucial," Ayuk stated. Ivory Coast is showing that sustainability can be given top priority without sacrificing progress. This strategy ensures that the advantages reach nearby areas and promote sustained economic expansion.Infrastructure and Employment GenerationAyuk praised the introduction of essential facilities, such the Petrojarl Kong FPSO, which will use net-zero technology to boost oil output. Additionally, initiatives like this are giving local people thousands of new jobs. Ayuk said that these changes are helping the people of Ivory Coast in addition to solidifying the country's standing as a major force in Africa's energy sector.A Model for the Future of AfricaAyuk concluded by describing Ivory Coast as an excellent example of what African energy development is capable of. The nation is setting the stage for equitable and sustainable growth with its progressive policies, emphasis on local content, and attention on sustainability.About NJ AyukMr. Ayuk is a prominent supporter of Africa's energy development. In his capacity as Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber, he dedicates his life to advancing policies that ensure sustainable growth, reduce poverty, and generate jobs throughout the continent.

