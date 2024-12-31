Over 32,000 Ukrainians Applied To Recruitment Centers In 2024 Defense Ministry

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of their operation, more than 32,000 Ukrainians have applied to recruitment centers for consultations on joining the Ukrainian military, with 7,198 currently under consideration as candidates for the Defense Forces.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry's press service said this in a statement , according to Ukrinform.

"In 2024, since the launch of the Ukrainian Army's recruitment centers, over 32,000 Ukrainians have sought consultations regarding military service. Of these, 7,198 are actively undergoing the selection and paperwork process as candidates for the Defense Forces. Last week alone, 901 individuals applied to the centers," the statement read.

The press service emphasized that recruitment centers operate under strict confidentiality and do not issue summonses.

Currently, 47 recruitment centers are operational across Ukraine. In the past two weeks, with support from the Ministry of Defense and local communities, two additional centers were opened in the Volyn and Zhytomyr regions.

According to Serhii Melnyk, Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Defense, plans are in place to further expand the network of recruitment centers in 2025. Melnyk stressed that these centers offer a transparent and convenient process for enlisting in military service.

"Those who express a desire to join the Defense Forces can choose their specialty and place of service while also receiving a comprehensive benefits package and social guarantees that extend to their family members," Melnyk said.

The Ministry of Defense also noted high application activity in the Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Lviv, and Zaporizhzhia regions, as well as in Kyiv. Recruitment centers currently offer over 10,000 vacancies across various military formations, including the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, the State Border Guard Service, and the Security Service of Ukraine.

The first Ukrainian recruitment center was established in Lviv on February 12, 2024.