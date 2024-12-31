Members Of Estonian Parliament Express Condolences To Azerbaijan Over Plane Crash
Date
12/31/2024 6:07:17 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Members of the Estonia-Azerbaijan interparliamentary friendship
group expressed their condolences to the people of Azerbaijan in
connection with the tragic plane crash that occurred on December
25.
According to Azernews, the statement issued by the deputies on
this matter states: "We stand in solidarity with the people of
Azerbaijan, we express our condolences to the relatives and friends
of the deceased. We support an urgent investigation to clarify the
causes of the accident."
The group includes Riina Solman (red), Maria
Yufereva-Skuratovski (red), Yaak Aab, Vadim Belobrovtsev, Zuleykha
Izmailova, Alexey Evqrafov, Ester Karusevar, Tomas Kivimaqi, Anasta
Kovri Kokk, Andres Metsoya, Eduard Odinets, Helyo Piekhof,
Yuku-Kalle, Urmas Reynsalu, Ayvar Sıerd and Hendrik Yoxannes
Terras.
MENAFN31122024000195011045ID1109044617
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.