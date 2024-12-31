Members Of Estonian Parliament Express Condolences To Azerbaijan Over Plane Crash

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Members of the Estonia-Azerbaijan interparliamentary friendship group expressed their condolences to the people of Azerbaijan in connection with the tragic plane crash that occurred on December 25.

According to Azernews, the statement issued by the deputies on this matter states: "We stand in solidarity with the people of Azerbaijan, we express our condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased. We support an urgent investigation to clarify the causes of the accident."

The group includes Riina Solman (red), Maria Yufereva-Skuratovski (red), Yaak Aab, Vadim Belobrovtsev, Zuleykha Izmailova, Alexey Evqrafov, Ester Karusevar, Tomas Kivimaqi, Anasta Kovri Kokk, Andres Metsoya, Eduard Odinets, Helyo Piekhof, Yuku-Kalle, Urmas Reynsalu, Ayvar Sıerd and Hendrik Yoxannes Terras.