Russians Shell Semenivka Community In Chernihiv Region, There Are Damages
12/31/2024 5:09:46 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled the border community of Semenivka in Chernihiv region at night, damaging the houses and cars of civilians.
This was reported on facebook by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Vyacheslav Chaus, Ukrinform reports.
'At night, Russians fired on the Semenivka community. Probably, they attacked with cannon artillery. Two houses and two cars were damaged,' Chaus said.
He noted that Russians continue their terror even in the New Year's Eve.
According to the Police of Chernihiv region , no people were injured in the hostile shelling .
Law enforcement officers recorded the consequences of the hits and collected evidence of another war crime by the Russian invaders.
As reported by Ukrinform, on 30 December, Russian troops fired 36 times from various types of weapons at the border of Chernihiv , part of Sumy and part of Kharkiv regions, resulting in a total of 106 explosions.
