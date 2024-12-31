Triptii Dimri Spends Year End Amid Snow And Yaks

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 31 (IANS) Triptii Dimri is spending the final days of 2024 amidst snow-covered landscapes and yaks.

She took to social to share glimpses of her winter getaway, capturing the serene beauty of the snowy surroundings and her peaceful moments with the animals. Recently, she shared glimpses from Lapland, Finland, featuring charming snow-covered huts and reindeer peacefully grazing outside her window.

Alongside the video, the actress wrote,“Snowflakes and Smiles...Today feels like one of the happiest chapters of my life.” In the clip, Dimri is seen reveling in the snowfall, twirling with pure joy amidst the falling flakes. Her Lapland trip also featured tranquil snow-covered huts and reindeer grazing outside her window, creating a picturesque winter wonderland.

The 'Animal' actress set off on a snowy adventure, sharing glimpses of her picturesque holiday on Instagram. Fans are speculating that she is enjoying her time with her rumoured boyfriend, Sam Merchant, as both have posted similar pictures from the trip.

In one video, Triptii was seen walking through the snow, offering a glimpse of her snowy stay in Rovaniemi. She also posted several selfies and pictures, along with videos captured by Sam.

Dressed in a black and red winter outfit, she shared a clip of the snowfall, expressing, "Blessed to have witnessed the snowfall." Sam Merchant also shared a video of the view from their Rovaniemi accommodation, writing, "(Snowflakes emoji) first time in my life.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Triptii Dimri was last seen in the horror comedy "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3" which also stars Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit.

Next, Triptii is gearing up for an exciting collaboration with filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj and actor Shahid Kapoor. The project, under Sajid Nadiadwala's production banner, has been officially announced, with the film scheduled to release in theatres on December 5, 2025.