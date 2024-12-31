(MENAFN)

The World Organization has called on China to give information to assist comprehend the source of Covid-19, five years later from the beginning of the pandemic in the Chinese city of Wuhan.



On December 31, 2019, the WHO’s China headquarter stated a group of “pneumonia” cases in a statement from health government in Wuhan. Over three weeks later, Chinese government locked down the city of 11 million.



Fears of a quick spreading virus gripped the country, however– as government would later learn - the coronavirus had previously spread outside China.



While much of the globe has recovered from the pandemic lockdowns and limitations, many questions still about the origin of a virus that murdered no less than seven million individuals, disabled health care systems and disrupted the world economy. And many specialists say China’s opacity has made finding answers to the pandemic’s source tougher.



