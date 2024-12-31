AIM Investment Awards 2025: Recognizing Excellence in Attracting Foreign Direct Investment

(MENAFN- Strategic) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 30 December 2024: AIM Investment Awards 2025, a flagship initiative of AIM Congress, will open for nominations on 7 January 2025. Since its inception in 2013, these prestigious awards have become a global benchmark for excellence, celebrating the outstanding efforts of Investment Promotion Agencies (IPAs) in attracting transformative Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) projects. The awards ceremony will take place during the Gala Dinner on April 7, 2025, in Abu Dhabi.



AIM Investment Awards recognize the critical role IPAs play in driving economic growth, fostering international cooperation, and advancing innovation. Through strategic initiatives and innovative approaches, these agencies attract FDI projects that contribute significantly to local economies, promote industry diversification, and enhance job creation. This year’s awards will spotlight the most impactful FDI projects from 2024, showcasing how they have aligned with national and local economic strategies while advancing sustainability and community development.



The competition spans multiple categories, ensuring that outstanding achievements are celebrated across different regions, including Latin America & the Caribbean, Middle East & North Africa, West & Central Africa, East Africa, Southern Africa, Central Asia, South and East Asia, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and North America. Two winners will be selected per category: Winner and Runner-Up. The IPAs behind these projects will gain international recognition for their exemplary contributions to global investment.



Submissions will undergo a rigorous evaluation process conducted by an expert panel of international FDI professionals. Projects will be assessed based on a weighted set of criteria that includes innovation and technology transfer, economic and community impact, scalability, alignment with economic goals, engagement with local supply chains, sustainability, and overall investment value. The evaluation emphasizes measurable outcomes such as job creation, skill development, and contributions to industry diversification.



Participation in AIM Investment Awards offers IPAs unparalleled opportunities to enhance their visibility and credibility on a global stage. Winners will be honored during the prestigious Gala Dinner at AIM Congress, attended by government officials, business leaders, and investors from around the world. Additional benefits include extensive media coverage, a dedicated feature in the Post-Show Report of AIM 2025, and exclusive promotion through AIM’s digital platforms.



The nomination process begins with IPAs submitting their most impactful FDI projects from 2024. Registration officially opens on January 7, 2025, and will close on February 28, 2025. Following the submission phase, the judging panel will convene in March to evaluate entries, with shortlisted winners being notified by March 31, 2025. These remarkable achievements will be celebrated during the awards ceremony during AIM Congress 2025, creating a platform to recognize excellence and encourage collaboration among IPAs, investors, and global stakeholders.



Commenting on the significance of the awards, Mr. Walid Farghal, Director General of AIM Congress, stated, “AIM Investment Awards highlight the transformative impact of FDI. By acknowledging the exceptional efforts of IPAs, we aim to inspire innovative strategies in investment promotion, drive inclusive economic growth, support sustainable development, and foster stronger global partnerships.”







