Adventhealth Wauchula Named 2024 Leapfrog Top Rural Hospital For Outstanding Quality And Safety

WAUCHULA, Fla., Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlighting its nationally recognized achievements in patient safety and quality,

AdventHealth Wauchula was named a Top Rural Hospital by The Leapfrog Group, a national watchdog organization of employers and other purchasers known as the toughest standard-setters for care safety and quality.

The Leapfrog Top Hospital award is widely acknowledged as one of the most competitive honors American hospitals can receive. Top Hospitals, including

AdventHealth Wauchula, were honored on December 17 at the 2024 Leapfrog Annual Meeting and Awards Dinner in Washington, D.C.

"This award reflects the dedication of our team members, who ensure that every patient in

Hardee County receives exceptional, whole-person care," said Christen Johnson, vice president and administrator of AdventHealth Wauchula. "Their unwavering commitment to patient safety and quality means residents can access high-quality, critical care close to home, without leaving their community."

Nearly 2,400 hospitals were considered for the award. Among those,

AdventHealth Wauchula received a Top Rural Hospital distinction. A total of 134 Top Hospitals were selected, including:



8 Top Children's

36 Top General

15 Top Rural 75 Top Teaching

To qualify for the distinction, hospitals must rank top among peers on the Leapfrog Hospital Survey, which assesses hospital performance on the highest standards for quality and patient safety and achieve top performance in their category.

The quality of patient care across many areas of hospital performance is considered in establishing the qualifications for the award, including infection rates, practices for safer surgery, maternity care and the hospital's capacity to prevent medication errors. The rigorous standards are defined in each year's Top Hospital Methodology.

"Protecting patients from preventable harm is central to The Leapfrog Group's mission," said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. "AdventHealth Wauchula has set the standard for patient safety, earning the prestigious distinction of a Top Hospital. This elite honor reflects the exceptional efforts of the entire team and places AdventHealth Wauchula among the nation's elite in health care. Congratulations to all who made this remarkable achievement possible."

This honor comes as

AdventHealth Wauchula celebrates 30 years of serving Wauchula and Hardee County, a milestone marked by its commitment to growth and innovation. In September, the hospital introduced a new mobile

MRI unit, providing advanced imaging technology to a rural community where access to such services is critically important. In early 2025, the hospital will also add a 3D mobile mammography unit, further supporting its commitment to bringing life-saving cancer screenings to the Hardee County community.

To see the full list of institutions honored as 2024 Top Hospitals, visit

. To learn more about the high-quality, whole-person care that AdventHealth Wauchula provides, visit .

