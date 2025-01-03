Earthquake Today: 5.5 Magnitude Quake Strikes Ethiopia, Raises Concern Over Volcanic Eruption

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Earthquake today: A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck Ethiopia on Friday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said reported by the Jerusalem Post.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said.

Earlier in the day, Anadolu Ajansi reported a volcanic eruption at Ethiopia's central Mount Dofan. The region has recently experienced frequent minor tremors, according to local reports.

These frequent tremors have raised concern over a potential major disaster, especially in the Awash Fentale region, which is approximately 142 miles (230 kilometres) from Addis Ababa.

In recent weeks, the region has experienced more than a dozen minor earthquakes, prompting residents to look at the issue with concern.

Regional Administrator Abdu Ali has said the authorities are making efforts to prevent casualties by relocating at-risk residents to safer areas, the state-owned Fana Broadcasting Corporation reported.

The tremors are continuing and becoming more powerful, with the most recent being felt in Addis Ababa overnight, Ali noted.